I’ve now finished the script for Volume Three of the #AngelCatbird series –The Catbird Roars – to be published by Dark Horse in July, and illustrator and co-creator Johnny Christmas is already drawing.

The first volume launched in early September, and debuted at #1 on the NYT graphics list. You can find a ton of reviews by searching the title!

Thanks to David Hyde of Superfan for the amazing publicity job!

Volume 2 –To Castle Catula – will appear in February.

Thanks to all the enthusiastic readers!