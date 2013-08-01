I hope this site helps you to find what you are looking for. Happy reading!
I’ve now finished the script for Volume Three of the #AngelCatbird series –The Catbird Roars – to be published by Dark Horse in July, and illustrator and co-creator Johnny Christmas is already drawing.
The first volume launched in early September, and debuted at #1 on the NYT graphics list. You can find a ton of reviews by searching the title!
Thanks to David Hyde of Superfan for the amazing publicity job!
Volume 2 –To Castle Catula – will appear in February.
Thanks to all the enthusiastic readers!
In addition to shooting a cameo in Sarah Polley’s mini-series of Alias Grace (Netflix and C. B.C.), I also did a cameo for the MGM-Hulu TV series of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is being shot in and around Toronto.
MGM also just announced that it will do The Heart Goes Last as a series.
And not only that, but Wandering Wenda is being made as a Breakthrough/CBC children’s TV series.
Why everything now? Who knows?
After the book tour season, I’ll be spending some time with all those unpublished poems that have accumulated.
Sometimes that means deciphering my own handwriting.
And sometimes that’s impossible….
I’m now in the U.K., towards the end of a fast-paced book tour for Hag-Seed – part of the Hogarth Shakespeare series.
See Events for all the places I will be in October and November.
On Friday I will be in New York, talking with the wonderful actress Fiona Shaw at the New York Public Library; on Saturday there’s a signing at Barnes and Noble. See Events for details of those, and for the other places I will be in October and November and even December.
We will try to post links to more Hag-Seed reviews, which are coming at a brisk rate…
At the end of September, Nature Canada gave its first fundraising “Nature Ball” in Ottawa – a smashing success!
Nature Canada does the science for #AngelCatbird, and has a community outreach site: www.catsandbirds.ca. You can follow it on Twitter at @safecatsafebird.
I will work with them on an ongoing basis as Angel Catbird and his friends battle to save birds and make life safer for cats.
(Not to mention bat-cat-vampires like Count Catula: they need a little love too!)
Two projects I’ve been helping out with in the past month are: 1) The Pelee Island Writers’ Retreat: http://mentalfloss.com/article/85484/take-writers-retreat-canada-margaret-atwood
I’ll teach a section at the Retreat in 2017, and so will the amazing Chuck Wendig, the nature writer and novelist Wayne Grady, and many more! I’m happy to report they made their fundraising goal. More news later!
And 2): The Kentville Library in the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia, where my Killam grandparents andmy mother, my aunts and my uncles were from. http://www.valleylibrary.ca/news/margaret-atwoods-killam-corner
With the aid of Canada Helps donations and a private donor, they have almost made their goal. So many thanks to all who helped! Young local readers will really benefit from this, as will the community as a whole.